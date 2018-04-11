Teachers Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC)

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its position in Boise Cascade L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,755 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,666 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Boise Cascade worth $4,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 22,950 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 120,676 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 340,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after buying an additional 167,384 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $832,000. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BCC opened at $40.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.44. Boise Cascade L.L.C. has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $45.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,528.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.98.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade L.L.C. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.66%.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP John T. Sahlberg sold 6,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $257,422.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,087.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BCC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Boise Cascade to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/teachers-advisors-llc-cuts-position-in-boise-cascade-l-l-c-bcc.html.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.