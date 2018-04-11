Teachers Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in L Brands (NYSE:LB)

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of L Brands (NYSE:LB) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 244,269 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of L Brands worth $21,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 196.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 198,362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,254,000 after purchasing an additional 131,359 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Brands by 0.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 368,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in L Brands by 5.9% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,562 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in L Brands by 905.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 259,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 233,847 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 16.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $38.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,782.53, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -7.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.62. L Brands has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $63.10.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 101.69% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. L Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that L Brands will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $226.90 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LB. ValuEngine lowered L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research lowered L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on L Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Loop Capital set a $42.00 price objective on L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on L Brands in a report on Monday, March 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.24.

In related news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $672,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,438.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,403,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,961,789.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

