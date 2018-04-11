Teachers Advisors LLC Sells 10,154 Shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 799,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,154 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.38% of H & R Block worth $20,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 35.7% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 302,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,005,000 after purchasing an additional 79,452 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 64.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 404.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 57.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 18,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 6,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in H & R Block in the third quarter worth $1,756,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

H & R Block stock opened at $25.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5,333.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.29. H & R Block Inc has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.27.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.13. H & R Block had a negative return on equity of 77.32% and a net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that H & R Block Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. H & R Block’s payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HRB. Zacks Investment Research lowered H & R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on H & R Block in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Sunday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered H & R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.71.

H & R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc (H&R Block), through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation and other services. The Company provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, Australia and their respective territories.

