Teachers Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Teachers Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,399 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 151,675 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Xilinx worth $21,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the third quarter worth $117,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase lowered Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 6th. BidaskClub lowered Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Bank of America raised their price target on Xilinx from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Xilinx to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.16.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $68.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16,894.25, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. Xilinx has a 12 month low of $54.99 and a 12 month high of $78.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a current ratio of 9.08.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.00 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 27.61% and a net margin of 20.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Xilinx will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Hover-Smoot sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $308,396.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,448.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Moshe Gavrielov sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $1,516,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,853.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,987 shares of company stock worth $3,271,984. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP).

