Teachers Advisors LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estat (ARI)

Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Apollo Commercial Real Estat worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat in the fourth quarter valued at about $187,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estat during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estat during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

ARI opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,919.36, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 38.53 and a quick ratio of 38.53. Apollo Commercial Real Estat has a fifty-two week low of $17.56 and a fifty-two week high of $19.92.

Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $69.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estat had a net margin of 74.11% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. analysts predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estat will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.29%. Apollo Commercial Real Estat’s payout ratio is currently 119.48%.

ARI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.33.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estat news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $735,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Salvati sold 5,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $103,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,377 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estat Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

