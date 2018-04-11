C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services Inc (NYSE:CJ) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 621,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,182 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.91% of C&J Energy Services worth $20,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 10.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 27,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,040 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of C&J Energy Services by 135.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in C&J Energy Services by 0.5% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 522,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in C&J Energy Services in the third quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CJ. Piper Jaffray set a $35.00 price target on C&J Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Guggenheim set a $42.00 price objective on C&J Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C&J Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of C&J Energy Services in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.38.

CJ stock opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. C&J Energy Services Inc has a twelve month low of $22.99 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $1,752.04 and a PE ratio of -194.71.

C&J Energy Services (NYSE:CJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $491.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.37 million. sell-side analysts predict that C&J Energy Services Inc will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

C&J Energy Services Profile

C&J Energy Services, Inc is a completion and production services company, which provides well construction, well completions and well services to the oil and gas industry. The Company operates through three segments: Completion Services, Well Support Services and Other Services. The Company also manufactures, repairs and refurbishes equipment used in the oilfield services industry.

