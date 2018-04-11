Teachers Advisors LLC Purchases 12,831 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO)

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $4,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HALO. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. Marcus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $21.00 price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.89.

NASDAQ:HALO opened at $19.61 on Wednesday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.48. The firm has a market cap of $2,722.27, a P/E ratio of 43.58 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.27. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 89.83% and a net margin of 19.89%. The company had revenue of $189.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 386.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

