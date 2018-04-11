Teachers Advisors LLC Has $21.20 Million Position in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Teachers Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,557 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of F5 Networks worth $21,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 36.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,365 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 21.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 9.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,849 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 43.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,292 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in F5 Networks by 18.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,996 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.34% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $239,273.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,114.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Reinland sold 12,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total value of $1,918,653.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,225.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,172 shares of company stock worth $7,274,542. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIV. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs began coverage on F5 Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on F5 Networks from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.55.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $144.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8,702.13, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks has a 12 month low of $114.63 and a 12 month high of $153.91.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The network technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $523.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.07 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

