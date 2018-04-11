Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America Purchases 16,502 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,902 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Farmers National Bank grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 3,653 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 48,781 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 61,548 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 108,314 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.47.

In other news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total transaction of $58,634.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,112.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 27,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $1,726,656.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 156,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,261 shares of company stock worth $7,559,987 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $59.14 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $42.31 and a 1-year high of $64.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $101,671.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.50.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

