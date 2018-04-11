TechFinancials’ (LON:TECH) corporate Rating Reaffirmed at Northland Capital Partners

Northland Capital Partners reiterated their corporate rating on shares of TechFinancials (LON:TECH) in a report published on Friday, March 16th.

TechFinancials stock traded down GBX 0.85 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 11.90 ($0.17). 147,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,570. TechFinancials has a 1 year low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a 1 year high of GBX 37 ($0.52).

About TechFinancials

TechFinancials Inc is a software developer, supplying a trading solution to online brokers through whom its software is used by traders across the world. The Company supplies software and services to brokers in the binary options market and operates its own online broker, www.OptionFair.com. Its www.OptionFair.com enables the Company to trial and evaluate products that it has under development.

