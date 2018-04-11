Technology Investment Capital Corp. (OXSQ) Receives $5.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Technology Investment Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Technology Investment Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Technology Investment Capital in a report on Monday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Technology Investment Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Technology Investment Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other Technology Investment Capital news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal acquired 4,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.54 per share, with a total value of $27,085.06. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $30,946.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 212,676 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,830 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

OXSQ traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.25. The stock had a trading volume of 153,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,044. The company has a market cap of $315.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.40. Technology Investment Capital has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $7.56.

Technology Investment Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.27 million. Technology Investment Capital had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 71.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Technology Investment Capital will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.80%. Technology Investment Capital’s payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

About Technology Investment Capital

TICC Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, and common stock.

