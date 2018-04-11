Ted Baker (TED) Receives GBX 3,008.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Ted Baker (LON:TED) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,042.86 ($43.01).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($46.64) price target on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Ted Baker from GBX 2,750 ($38.87) to GBX 3,000 ($42.40) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs upgraded Ted Baker to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($45.94) target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($42.40) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,250 ($45.94) target price on shares of Ted Baker in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd.

Shares of Ted Baker stock traded down GBX 118 ($1.67) on Friday, reaching GBX 2,646 ($37.40). 42,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,572. Ted Baker has a 1-year low of GBX 2,286 ($32.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,244 ($45.85).

Ted Baker (LON:TED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported GBX 127.70 ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 126.60 ($1.79) by GBX 1.10 ($0.02). The company had revenue of £591.67 million for the quarter. Ted Baker had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 6.52%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 43.50 ($0.61) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 17th. This is a boost from Ted Baker’s previous dividend of $16.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%.

In other news, insider Lindsay Dennis Page sold 28,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,050 ($43.11), for a total transaction of £865,986.50 ($1,224,009.19).

WARNING: “Ted Baker (TED) Receives GBX 3,008.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/ted-baker-ted-receives-gbx-3008-33-consensus-price-target-from-analysts.html.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, audio, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.