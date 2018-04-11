Teekay Offshore Partners (TOO) Getting Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teekay Offshore Partners earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 44.8318306271116 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NYSE TOO opened at $2.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,000.51, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Teekay Offshore Partners has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $5.72.

Teekay Offshore Partners (NYSE:TOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $295.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.56 million. Teekay Offshore Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 28.37%. Teekay Offshore Partners’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Teekay Offshore Partners will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Teekay Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Teekay Offshore Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Teekay Offshore Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teekay Offshore Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.19.

About Teekay Offshore Partners

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P. provides marine transportation, oil production, storage, long-distance towing and offshore installation, and maintenance and safety services for the oil industry. It operates in six segments: Floating Production, Storage and Offloading (FPSO); Shuttle Tanker; Floating Storage and Off-Take (FSO); Unit for Maintenance and Safety (UMS); Towage; and Conventional Tanker.

