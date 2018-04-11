Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Sells $636,325.00 in Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director George Babich, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $636,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,336.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Teleflex stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $255.11. 174,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 317,866. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $191.40 and a one year high of $288.78. The firm has a market cap of $11,183.93, a PE ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Teleflex by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,119 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,707 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,570,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,217 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TFX. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teleflex from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Leerink Swann decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $321.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.10.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

