Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Teleflex (TFX) Stock Price

Media headlines about Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Teleflex earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the medical technology company an impact score of 47.371907473074 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TFX. Leerink Swann restated a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 price objective (up from $307.00) on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teleflex from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.10.

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $255.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11,183.93, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.33. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $191.40 and a 52-week high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.17 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. analysts expect that Teleflex will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.19%.

In other news, Director George Babich, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.38, for a total value of $658,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,350.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Benson Smith sold 9,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.49, for a total transaction of $2,346,653.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,052,479.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,390 shares of company stock worth $7,310,897 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

