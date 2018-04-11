Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. Buys 164,619 Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,837,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,619 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Telefonica Brasil worth $71,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Telefonica Brasil by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 75,701,846 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,199,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,771 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,439,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,843,000 after purchasing an additional 602,178 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new stake in Telefonica Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,572,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,501,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,101,000 after acquiring an additional 536,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil by 285.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,892 shares during the period. 9.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VIV shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Santander lowered shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Telefonica Brasil in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

VIV traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,067,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,556. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $25,026.44, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 6.60%. equities analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.384 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.18%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. Buys 164,619 Shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/telefonica-brasil-sa-viv-shares-bought-by-schafer-cullen-capital-management-inc-updated-updated-updated.html.

Telefonica Brasil Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.