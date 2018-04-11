Telenav Inc (TNAV) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.88.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Telenav from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Telenav in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $9.00 price target on shares of Telenav and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

In related news, CEO H.P. Jin bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.66 per share, with a total value of $113,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,399,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,923,173.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 24.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Telenav by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 347,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in Telenav by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,609,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,854,000 after purchasing an additional 632,037 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Telenav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Telenav in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Telenav by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,505,000 after purchasing an additional 178,013 shares during the period. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TNAV traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $5.27. 10,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,546. The company has a market capitalization of $227.21, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.94. Telenav has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.25.

Telenav (NASDAQ:TNAV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. Telenav had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Telenav will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenav Company Profile

TeleNav, Inc (Telenav) is a provider of location-based platform services. The Company’s services consist of its automotive and mobile navigation platform and its advertising delivery platform. The Company operates through three segments: automotive, advertising and mobile navigation. The automotive segment provides its map and navigation platform to auto manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for distribution with their vehicles.

