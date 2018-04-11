Teligent Inc (TLGT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) will post sales of $15.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Teligent’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.58 million and the lowest is $15.10 million. Teligent posted sales of $19.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teligent will report full-year sales of $15.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $74.05 million to $76.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $104.16 million per share, with estimates ranging from $96.55 million to $110.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Teligent.

Teligent (NASDAQ:TLGT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Teligent had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.54 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TLGT shares. Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 target price on Teligent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teligent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Teligent by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 772,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after buying an additional 90,287 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Teligent in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,297,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Teligent by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Teligent by 1,023.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 121,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 110,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teligent by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 583,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 83,122 shares during the last quarter. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLGT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. 380,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.68. Teligent has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $9.54.

About Teligent

Teligent, Inc is a specialty generic pharmaceutical company. Under the Company’s own label, it markets and sells generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. In the United States it marketed 16 generic topical pharmaceutical products and four branded generic pharmaceutical products, as of December 31, 2016.

