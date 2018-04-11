Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Visa (NYSE:V)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 7,428 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 2.4% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Securities Inc. grew its position in Visa by 0.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 18,509 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Vetr downgraded shares of Visa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $119.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $244,771.20, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $126.88.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The credit-card processor reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 38.12% and a return on equity of 32.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. research analysts expect that Visa will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 1,712 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $205,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

