Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Now Covered by Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 300 ($4.24) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.59) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 327 ($4.62) price objective on shares of Ten Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st.

Shares of TEG opened at GBX 260 ($3.67) on Tuesday. Ten Entertainment Group has a one year low of GBX 152 ($2.15) and a one year high of GBX 274.50 ($3.88).

Ten Entertainment Group Company Profile

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in ten-pin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 40 ten-pin bowling sites with approximately 1,000 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also engages in amusement machine, table tennis, soft play, laser game, pool table, and restaurant and bar activities.

