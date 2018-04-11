Tenaris (TS) Upgraded to Hold by UBS

UBS upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, March 16th, thefly.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TS. Piper Jaffray set a $40.00 price target on Tenaris and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 10th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenaris from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Cowen set a $35.00 target price on Tenaris and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Tenaris in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.08.

Shares of Tenaris stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.05. 3,260,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,380,799. The stock has a market capitalization of $20,694.80, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 0.71. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $37.56.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Tenaris had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 10.30%. sell-side analysts expect that Tenaris will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,047 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenaris by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,052,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,403,000 after purchasing an additional 136,000 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Tenaris by 203.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Tenaris by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 109,896 shares in the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris Company Profile

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

