Tenet Healthcare Corp (THC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

THC stock opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.44. The company has a market cap of $2,400.30, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ashish Dave sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Also, Director George Fredrick Smitherman sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $50,050.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,600 shares of company stock worth $199,146. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 194,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 336,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 46,257 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,784,000 after buying an additional 82,953 shares during the period.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (Tenet) is a healthcare services company. The Company operates regionally focused, integrated healthcare delivery networks in large urban and suburban markets in the United States. The Company’s segments include Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care and Conifer. As of December 31, 2016, its subsidiaries operated 79 hospitals, including three academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals, two specialty hospitals and one critical access hospital.

