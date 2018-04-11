Tenneco (TEN) Bond Prices Fall 2.3% Analyst

An issue of Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) debt fell 2.3% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $61.00. The debt issue has a 5% coupon and is set to mature on July 15, 2026. The debt is now trading at $94.75 and was trading at $97.50 last week. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes anticipate parallel moves in its share price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TEN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Tenneco in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo dropped their target price on shares of Tenneco from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $70.00 price target on shares of Tenneco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tenneco by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Tenneco by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 22,901 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,323,000. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Tenneco by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 236,032 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 45,976 shares during the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $2,856.89, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.80.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The auto parts company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 52.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. analysts predict that Tenneco Inc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Tenneco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.51%.

Tenneco Inc is a producer of clean air and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway and other vehicle applications. The Company designs, manufactures and distributes highly engineered products for both original equipment vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) and the repair and replacement markets, or aftermarket, across the world.

