Teradyne (TER) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS

UBS initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) in a research report released on Wednesday, April 4th, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Teradyne from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs raised shares of Teradyne from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.85.

Teradyne stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.20. 1,882,211 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,957. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,285.92, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.13. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Teradyne had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In related news, insider Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $1,348,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 244,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,993,439.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $238,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,769.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,009 shares of company stock worth $6,731,077. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,186,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,287,000 after acquiring an additional 908,059 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,699,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,039,000 after buying an additional 928,903 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,489,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,241,000 after buying an additional 1,563,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,899,000 after buying an additional 150,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA now owns 1,441,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,769,000 after buying an additional 228,063 shares during the last quarter. 98.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc supplies automation equipment for test and industrial applications. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and sells automatic test systems used to test semiconductors, wireless products, data storage and complex electronics systems in the consumer electronics, wireless, automotive, industrial, communications, and aerospace and defense industries.

