Tern (LON:TERN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 27th. The company reported GBX (1.40) (($0.02)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The business had revenue of GBX 10 million during the quarter. Tern had a negative net margin of 1,100.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%.

Shares of TERN opened at GBX 9.33 ($0.13) on Wednesday. Tern has a 52-week low of GBX 1.76 ($0.02) and a 52-week high of GBX 10.24 ($0.14).

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tern (TERN) Issues Earnings Results” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/tern-tern-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-updated-updated.html.

About Tern

Tern Plc invests in, develops and sells private software companies with technology, based in the United Kingdom. The principal activity of the Company is investing in unquoted and quoted companies to achieve capital growth. The Company focuses on businesses in the cloud, Internet of Things (IOT) and mobile sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Tern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.