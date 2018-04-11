Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Terreno Realty earned a news sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.7984502810599 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on Terreno Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $38.00 price objective on Terreno Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.73.

NYSE:TRNO traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.88. 699,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,850. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,873.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.74. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $34.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 38.61%. analysts expect that Terreno Realty will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC Additional information about Terreno Realty Corporation is available on the company's web site at www.terreno.com.

