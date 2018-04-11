Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, “Territorial Bancorp, Inc. intends to operate as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, a federally chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. Territorial Savings Bank accepts deposits; originates home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and other loans; offers various deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts; engages in insurance agency activities; and provides various non-deposit investments, such as annuities and mutual funds through a third-party broker-dealer. Territorial Bancorp, Inc. is based in Honolulu, Hawaii with banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Territorial Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Territorial Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

TBNK traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $29.55. 20,321 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,593. Territorial Bancorp has a one year low of $28.12 and a one year high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. equities analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Territorial Bancorp news, Director Howard Y. Ikeda sold 3,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $114,284.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $190,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Territorial Bancorp by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the period. 46.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc is the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank (the Bank). The Bank provides financial services to individuals, families and businesses through its banking offices located throughout the State of Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

