Terry Allan Stephenson Purchases 115,619 Shares of Vertex Resource Group (VTX) Stock

Vertex Resource Group (CVE:VTX) insider Terry Allan Stephenson acquired 115,619 shares of Vertex Resource Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,497.12.

Shares of Vertex Resource Group stock opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. Vertex Resource Group has a 52 week low of C$0.38 and a 52 week high of C$1.15.

About Vertex Resource Group

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. The company offers environmental consulting; land and regulatory; emergency spill response; vacuum, hydro-vac, and pressure and steam truck; industrial chemical cleaning and high pressure water blasting; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information, mapping, and drone services.

