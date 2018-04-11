Tesla (TSLA) Given Hold Rating at KeyCorp

KeyCorp reissued their hold rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research report released on Monday, March 19th.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Global Equities Research reissued a buy rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Vetr raised shares of Tesla from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $331.07 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Jaffray set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $304.44.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $3.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $300.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,469,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,347,356. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Tesla has a one year low of $244.59 and a one year high of $389.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $48,929.34, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.12) by $0.08. Tesla had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 33.08%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -15.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, VP Eric Branderiz sold 801 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.58, for a total transaction of $284,018.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $456,344.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Douglas Field sold 1,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total transaction of $330,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,280,381.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,841. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,382,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,053,158,000 after acquiring an additional 494,761 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 126.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 547,072 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $186,601,000 after acquiring an additional 305,596 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 635,692 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $197,922,000 after acquiring an additional 276,781 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,045,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 140,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $43,869,000 after acquiring an additional 77,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

