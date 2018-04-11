Standpoint Research Upgrades Tesla (TSLA) to “Underperform”

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Standpoint Research from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, March 26th, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TSLA. UBS lifted their price target on Tesla to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Vetr downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.97 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Tesla from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cascend Securities downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs set a $205.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.02.

Tesla stock traded up $15.04 on Monday, hitting $304.70. 11,016,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,345,414. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $50,557.73, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla has a 1 year low of $244.59 and a 1 year high of $389.61.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. analysts predict that Tesla will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,062,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Branderiz sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.58, for a total value of $284,018.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $456,344.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,529 shares of company stock worth $1,786,841. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,373 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 2,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

