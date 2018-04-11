Tether Reaches Market Cap of $2.28 Billion (CRYPTO:USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. In the last week, Tether has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Tether has a total market cap of $2.28 billion and approximately $1.49 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014394 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Bittrex and Tidex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002938 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.58 or 0.00829759 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014996 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000522 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039785 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00172037 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00065004 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00171963 BTC.

Tether Token Profile

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 2,580,109,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,287,140,814 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to. Tether’s official website is tether.to.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDT is a cryptocurrency asset issued on the Bitcoin blockchain via the Omni Layer Protocol. Each USDT unit is backed by a U.S Dollar held in the reserves of the Tether Limited and can be redeemed through the Tether Platform. USDT can be transferred, stored, spent, just like bitcoins or any other cryptocurrency. USDT and other Tether currencies were created to facilitate the transfer of national currencies, to provide users with a stable alternative to Bitcoin and to provide an alternative for exchange and wallet audits which are currently unreliable. USDT provides an alternative to Proof of Solvency methods by introducing a Proof of Reserves Process. In the Tether Proof of Reserves system, the amount of USDT in circulations can be easily checked on the Bitcoin blockchain via the tools provided at Omnichest.info, while the corresponding total amount of USD held reserves is proved by publishing the bank balance and undergoing periodic audits by professionals. “

Buying and Selling Tether

Tether can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bibox, EXX, Upbit, Coinut, Huobi, HitBTC, Poloniex, Binance, OKEx, Exmo, Gate.io, Bittrex, Kraken, Kucoin, Coinbene, Bitfinex, Tidex, ZB.COM and Liqui. It is not currently possible to purchase Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Tether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tether and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.