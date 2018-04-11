Financial Contrast: Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) versus Perma-Fix Environmental Services (PESI)

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK) and Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Tetra Tech pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Perma-Fix Environmental Services does not pay a dividend. Tetra Tech pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Tetra Tech has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Tetra Tech and Perma-Fix Environmental Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetra Tech 0 2 4 0 2.67 Perma-Fix Environmental Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tetra Tech currently has a consensus price target of $56.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.99%. Given Tetra Tech’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tetra Tech is more favorable than Perma-Fix Environmental Services.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tetra Tech and Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetra Tech $2.75 billion 1.02 $117.87 million $2.13 23.54 Perma-Fix Environmental Services $49.77 million 1.04 -$3.68 million N/A N/A

Tetra Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Perma-Fix Environmental Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Tetra Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Tetra Tech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Perma-Fix Environmental Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tetra Tech and Perma-Fix Environmental Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetra Tech 4.83% 14.26% 7.03% Perma-Fix Environmental Services -7.39% -16.95% -7.97%

Summary

Tetra Tech beats Perma-Fix Environmental Services on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc. is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services. The RME segment provides consulting and engineering services across the world for a range of resource management and energy needs. The Company includes wind-down of its non-core construction activities in the RCM segment. Its solutions span the entire life cycle of consulting and engineering projects and include applied science, research and technology, engineering, design, construction management, operations and maintenance, and information technology. It provides its services to a diverse base of international, the United States commercial, the United Sates federal clients.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed, hazardous, and non-hazardous waste treatment, processing, and disposal services through licensed and permitted treatment and storage facilities. It is also involved in the research and development activities to identify, develop, and implement waste processing techniques for problematic waste streams. The Services segment provides on-site waste management services to commercial and government customers; and technical services, such as professional radiological measurement and site survey, and integrated occupational safety and health, as well as consulting, engineering, project and waste management, environmental, decontamination and decommissioning (D&D) field, technical, and management personnel and services. It also offers nuclear services, including technology-based services comprising engineering, D&D, specialty, construction, logistics, transportation, processing, and disposal; and remediation of nuclear licensed and federal facilities, as well as cleanup of nuclear legacy sites. In addition, this segment owns an equipment calibration and maintenance laboratory that services, maintains, calibrates, and sources health physics and industrial hygiene, as well as customized nuclear, environmental, and occupational safety and health instrumentation. The Medical segment is involved in the research and development of medical isotope production technology. The company serves research institutions, commercial companies, public utilities, and governmental agencies through direct sales to customers or through intermediaries. Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

