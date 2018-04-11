Analyzing Tetra Tech (TTEK) and Its Rivals

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK) is one of 15 public companies in the “Engineering services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Tetra Tech to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of Tetra Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of shares of all “Engineering services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Tetra Tech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.4% of shares of all “Engineering services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tetra Tech and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetra Tech 4.83% 14.26% 7.03% Tetra Tech Competitors -3.76% -5.53% 0.91%

Dividends

Tetra Tech pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Tetra Tech pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Engineering services” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.4% and pay out 25.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Tetra Tech has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tetra Tech’s peers have a beta of 5.25, indicating that their average stock price is 425% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tetra Tech and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetra Tech 0 2 4 0 2.67 Tetra Tech Competitors 29 264 291 0 2.45

Tetra Tech presently has a consensus target price of $56.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.99%. As a group, “Engineering services” companies have a potential upside of 35.69%. Given Tetra Tech’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tetra Tech has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tetra Tech and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tetra Tech $2.75 billion $117.87 million 23.54 Tetra Tech Competitors $3.01 billion $76.95 million 13.50

Tetra Tech’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tetra Tech. Tetra Tech is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Tetra Tech beats its peers on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc. is a provider of consulting, engineering, program management, construction management, and technical services. The Company’s segments include Water, Environment and Infrastructure (WEI), Resource Management and Energy (RME), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The WEI segment provides consulting and engineering services. The RME segment provides consulting and engineering services across the world for a range of resource management and energy needs. The Company includes wind-down of its non-core construction activities in the RCM segment. Its solutions span the entire life cycle of consulting and engineering projects and include applied science, research and technology, engineering, design, construction management, operations and maintenance, and information technology. It provides its services to a diverse base of international, the United States commercial, the United Sates federal clients.

