Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Vetr

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) was downgraded by analysts at Vetr from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. They presently have a $14.71 target price on the stock. Vetr‘s target price points to a potential downside of 17.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs lifted their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $11.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $10.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE TEVA traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.88. 12,821,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,527,587. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $33.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17,164.88, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 72.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Mark Sabag sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $99,384.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,517 shares in the company, valued at $876,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,734 shares of company stock worth $204,795 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $118,487,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 79,488,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,309,000 after buying an additional 6,009,897 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,418,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 116.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,799,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,045,000 after buying an additional 1,504,349 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 419.6% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,736,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,561,000 after buying an additional 1,402,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/teva-pharmaceutical-industries-teva-downgraded-to-strong-sell-at-vetr-updated-updated.html.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing, producing and marketing generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines. The Company operates through two segments: Generic medicines and Specialty medicines. The Company develops, manufactures and sells generic medicines in a range of dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments and creams.

To view Vetr’s full report, visit Vetr’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.