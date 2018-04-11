Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,488 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.89% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $39,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,308,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,894,000 after buying an additional 63,941 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,204,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,088,000 after purchasing an additional 55,390 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,159,000 after purchasing an additional 67,020 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,949,000 after purchasing an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,292,000.

TCBI traded down $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.85. 290,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,006. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.65 and a 1 year high of $102.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,496.81, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $230.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. analysts predict that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on TCBI shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

In other news, CEO C Keith Cargill bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $90.60 per share, with a total value of $181,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,286 shares in the company, valued at $7,455,111.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian J. Turpin sold 1,186 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $106,206.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,919.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

