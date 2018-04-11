Texas Instruments (TXN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at UBS

UBS initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) in a research report released on Wednesday, April 4th, www.benzinga.com reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $85.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.96.

Texas Instruments stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.34. 3,636,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,314,449. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $98,191.83, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $75.92 and a 12 month high of $120.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Kevin J. Ritchie sold 49,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $5,145,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 43,935 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $4,808,246.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 798,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,421,985.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 757,632 shares of company stock valued at $83,306,399. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Risk Paradigm Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Zions Bancorporation grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 915.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

