Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXRH. ValuEngine upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $60.00) on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of Texas Roadhouse stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,245.62, a PE ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.59. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $43.87 and a one year high of $61.74.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.24 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, Director James R. Zarley sold 10,900 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $619,338.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Chris Jacobsen sold 1,500 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,899 shares in the company, valued at $1,013,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,178 shares of company stock worth $1,910,624 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 87.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a restaurant company, which operates in the casual dining segment. The Company offers an assortment of seasoned and aged steaks, all cooked over open grills and all but one hand cut daily on the premises. Its restaurants offer a range of menu items at prices that are designed to appeal to a range of consumer tastes.

