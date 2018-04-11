Texas Yale Capital Corp. Cuts Holdings in Schlumberger (SLB)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Harding Loevner LP boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1,337.3% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 138,957,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,035,000 after purchasing an additional 129,289,552 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Schlumberger by 12.8% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,271,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,178,193,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,165 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Schlumberger by 74.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,031,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $699,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294,058 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,022,940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,519,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,227 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 13.8% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,460,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,083,727,000 after buying an additional 1,993,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Cowen set a $85.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley set a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.23.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Howard Guild sold 25,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,806.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $192,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,959,992.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $89,069.94, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $80.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Schlumberger will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

