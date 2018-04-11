Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Share Price

News headlines about Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Textainer Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 45.4027338946412 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Textainer Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Textainer Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Shares of TGH stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Textainer Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a market capitalization of $964.94, a P/E ratio of 41.59 and a beta of 2.49.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.91 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 1.95%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. research analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/textainer-group-tgh-receiving-somewhat-favorable-press-coverage-accern-reports-updated-updated.html.

About Textainer Group

Textainer Group Holdings Limited is a holding company. The Company is involved in the purchase, ownership, management, leasing and disposal of a fleet of intermodal containers. The Company operates in three segments: Container Ownership, which owns containers; Container Management, which manages containers on behalf of affiliated and unaffiliated container investors, and provides acquisition, management and disposal services, and total managed containers, and Container Resale, which sells containers from its fleet when they reach the end of their useful lives in marine service, and also purchases and leases or resells containers from shipping line customers, container traders and other sellers of containers.

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.