TFI International Inc (TFII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc (TSE:TFII) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$36.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFII. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$42.00 price objective on shares of TFI International in a report on Friday, April 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Desjardins raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of TFII traded up C$0.26 on Friday, reaching C$33.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,349. TFI International has a 12-month low of C$26.44 and a 12-month high of C$34.81.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company's Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items. Its Less-Than-Truckload segment is involved in the pickup, consolidation, transport, and delivery of smaller loads.

