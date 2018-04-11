Independent IT (LON:IIT) Insider Sells £211,500 in Stock

Independent IT (LON:IIT) insider Douglas Christopher Patrick McDougall sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.96), for a total transaction of £211,500 ($298,939.93).

Douglas Christopher Patrick McDougall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 10th, Douglas Christopher Patrick McDougall sold 25,000 shares of Independent IT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 710 ($10.04), for a total transaction of £177,500 ($250,883.39).

On Wednesday, March 21st, Douglas Christopher Patrick McDougall sold 50,000 shares of Independent IT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 741 ($10.47), for a total transaction of £370,500 ($523,674.91).

On Thursday, March 15th, Douglas Christopher Patrick McDougall sold 50,000 shares of Independent IT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 723 ($10.22), for a total transaction of £361,500 ($510,954.06).

On Thursday, March 8th, Douglas Christopher Patrick McDougall sold 1,750 shares of Independent IT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 736 ($10.40), for a total transaction of £12,880 ($18,204.95).

On Wednesday, February 28th, Douglas Christopher Patrick McDougall sold 50,000 shares of Independent IT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 730 ($10.32), for a total transaction of £365,000 ($515,901.06).

Shares of IIT traded up GBX 706.90 ($9.99) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 714 ($10.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,441. Independent IT has a 52 week low of GBX 424.12 ($5.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 811 ($11.46).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from Independent IT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Independent IT Company Profile

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

