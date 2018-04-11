The Linde Group (LIN) Given a €173.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

The Linde Group (ETR:LIN) has been given a €173.00 ($213.58) target price by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €227.00 ($280.25) target price on The Linde Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Jefferies Group set a €244.00 ($301.23) target price on The Linde Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Baader Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Linde Group in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS set a €230.00 ($283.95) target price on The Linde Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €242.00 ($298.77) target price on The Linde Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The Linde Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €197.33 ($243.61).

ETR LIN traded down €2.45 ($3.02) on Wednesday, reaching €165.00 ($203.70). 41,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,282. The Linde Group has a 12 month low of €150.10 ($185.31) and a 12 month high of €199.40 ($246.17).

About The Linde Group

Linde Aktiengesellschaft operates as a gases and engineering company worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Gases and Engineering. The Gases division offers a range of compressed and liquefied gases, and chemicals for use in steel and glass production, chemical and food processing, environmental protection, welding, and electronics industries, as well as in the energy sector.

