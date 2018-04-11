Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Position Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,031 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Globalstar were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globalstar by 650.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 360.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 185,863 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 145,490 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 917,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globalstar by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,099,713 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 545,789 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on GSAT shares. TheStreet cut shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Globalstar in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $0.70 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.81. 9,998,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,189,532. Globalstar, Inc. has a one year low of $0.53 and a one year high of $2.59.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Globalstar had a net margin of 172.06% and a return on equity of 145.71%. The business had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Position Lifted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/the-manufacturers-life-insurance-company-purchases-84031-shares-of-globalstar-inc-gsat-updated-updated-updated.html.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc (Globalstar) provides mobile satellite services (MSS), including voice and data communications services globally through satellite. The Company provides wireless communications services in areas not served or underserved by terrestrial wireless and wireline networks and in circumstances where terrestrial networks are not operational due to natural or man-made disasters.

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.