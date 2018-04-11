The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $145,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $971,000.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, insider James M. Irwin sold 8,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $181,795.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald C. Keating sold 338,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $7,201,789.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,531,357 shares of company stock worth $245,502,591 in the last ninety days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AQUA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.63.

AQUA stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.68. 337,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,900. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $19.10 and a 52 week high of $25.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.38 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is focused on providing water treatment solutions. The Company is offering services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle needs. The Company offers a comprehensive portfolio of differentiated, proprietary technology solutions. The Company operates through three segments Industrial, Municipal and Products.

