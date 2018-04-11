(NASDAQ:EXXI) Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in (NASDAQ:EXXI) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,345 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.28% of worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of by 46.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 10,335 shares during the last quarter.

