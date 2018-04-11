The Travelers Companies (TRV) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.14

Press coverage about The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. The Travelers Companies earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.4139908955254 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo set a $142.00 price target on shares of The Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.88.

NYSE TRV traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.59. The company had a trading volume of 919,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,049. The Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $113.76 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37,248.07, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 4,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $598,551.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,105,521.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.42, for a total transaction of $2,421,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,331.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,475 shares of company stock valued at $29,286,574. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

