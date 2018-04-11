The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, April 2nd.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Travelers have outperformed the industry, year to date. Travelers boasts a strong market position as one of the leading writers of auto and homeowners’ insurance and commercial U.S. property-casualty insurance with impressive inorganic growth story. It has been generating sufficient capital and prudently uses it to boost shareholders’ value and pursue growth initiatives. Solid retention and positive renewal rate change are the positives. Also, the company witnessed the Zacks Consensus estimate for 2018 and 2019 move north in the last 60 days. However, exposure to catastrophe loss poses headwind for underwriting results. With the rising interest rate environment, the company expects $25-$30 million higher after-tax net investment income on a quarterly basis.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $148.00 target price on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a buy rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $137.88.

NYSE TRV opened at $137.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $37,253.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.25. The Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $113.76 and a 12-month high of $150.55.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.56%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Kunkel sold 9,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.09, for a total value of $1,440,113.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,346,006.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brian W. Maclean sold 88,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.29, for a total transaction of $13,228,139.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,293 shares in the company, valued at $31,543,931.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,475 shares of company stock valued at $29,286,574. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,491,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,322,000 after purchasing an additional 542,744 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,245,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,721,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,466,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

