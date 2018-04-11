First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Cut to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Friday, March 23rd.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Saturday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.83.

AG stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The firm has a market cap of $1,014.24, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.50 and a beta of 0.20.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The mining company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 21.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $61.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.00 million. research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Majestic Silver announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 19th that authorizes the company to buyback 8,290,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the mining company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 176.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 31,080 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 26,420 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,852 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 20,064 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 29.46% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

