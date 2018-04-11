Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, March 16th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st.

NYSEAMERICAN GTE traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,883,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,876. Gran Tierra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.93 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $127.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.45 million. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 1.28%.

Gran Tierra Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 7th that permits the company to repurchase 500% of outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Brooke N. Wade acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 242,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,056. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodger Derrick Trimble acquired 15,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $38,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 173,080 shares of company stock worth $442,544.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 87,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 262.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 39,931 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,299,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after buying an additional 44,856 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,738,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 55,410 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc is an energy company engaged in oil and gas acquisition, exploration, development and production. The Company focuses on onshore oil and gas properties in Colombia, and also own rights to oil and gas properties in Brazil and Peru. Its segments are Colombia, Peru and Brazil based on geographic organization.

