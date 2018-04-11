Thomson Reuters (TRI) Earns Media Sentiment Rating of 0.14

Media headlines about Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Thomson Reuters earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 44.5699604194827 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern's analysis:

NYSE TRI traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.25. 386,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,114,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,361.58, a PE ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $48.61.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

TRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th. National Bank Financial cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Edward Jones cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.23.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp (Thomson Reuters) is a Canada-based provider of news and information for professional markets. The Company is organized in three business units: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. The Financial & Risk unit is a provider of critical news, information and analytics, enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial and corporate professionals.

